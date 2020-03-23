Shopping for seniors

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– Volunteers are stocking up their carts for someone else when they could be at home protecting their own health. Piatt County Services for Seniors is working with Faith in Action and Piattran to provide groceries and pharmaceuticals for seniors over 65 in the county. “I’m a senior, and I’m hoping somebody does this for me someday,” said volunteer Bob Munson. They plan to deliver groceries on Mondays and Fridays and medications Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will likely advertise the service through at least mid-April.

Megan McKissack is the Piatt County Services for Seniors Director. She says this is the first week they started the service. “They call in and give us a list. We assure them that we’re going to do our best to give everything that they ask for,” said McKissack, “I usually do face to face visits and provide different services to seniors in the county, but I can’t do face to face visits because of the epidemic that’s going around.”

The Centers for Disease Control says older adults and people of any age age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk for more complications with COVID-19. “We just want to keep them safe in their houses. That’s one of the big goals of my program,” said McKissack. They picked up groceries and toiletries for 12 seniors. Volunteers say it’s a service that’s needed especially now. “It keeps them out of public. It keeps them where they’re safe,” said Munson. They don’t have to worry about how they’re going to get their next meal. Volunteers say they’ve already got that in the bag. People interested in the service can contact 217-762-7575. Choose extension 1 or 2.