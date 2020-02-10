Shoplifting suspects caught after crash on interstate

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two people were arrested after police said they shoplifted from a store and then got into a crash on I-57.

Tuscola Police Officer Craig Hastings said the suspects, Tyler Welch and Tayah Washington, shoplifted at Old Navy in the Tuscola Outlet Mall. Officers initially got a call from Old Navy employees about the theft. Police caught up with them on I-57 by the Curtis Road exit. An off-duty police officer from another city detained the suspects until police could get there.

The suspects tried to drive away and ended up crashing into a pickup truck and also got hit by a semi truck. They got out of their car and took off running up the ramp and were eventually stopped by officers and arrested. Both were charged with retail theft and eluding police. The driver of the car was also charged with driving with a suspending license, fleeing & eluding police and reckless driving.