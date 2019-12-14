Shop with a Cop hits Walmart

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — 70 children will be attending the Shop with a Cop event this year with the Monticello Police Department.

Elementary students are chosen to shop at a one local area store to purchase gifts for their immediate family.

Monticello Officers and kids who are participating will be at Savoy Walmart.

Each child is given a small amount of money to spend, depending on the size of the child’s immediate family.

1-2 kids are assigned to each police personnel, who will then escort them around the store and help select appropriate gifts for each family member.

After shopping, the children will eat lunch, wrap their gifts, and continue to get to know the police officers.

This event is held to help build the relationship between the youth and officers.