Shop with a Cop canceled

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — COVI-19 seems to be changing everything this year and now it is the reason Urbana’s “Shop with a Cop” is canceled.

It was heartbreaking, but not just for the children. The officers have a great time doing it, along with volunteers. But unfortunately, it is because of all the people involved that organizers decided it would be a safety concern.

That means around 100 kids will not benefit from this program this year. However, they will be holding the money over to make next year’s event even better.

“It is a positive interaction between the community and the police department because not everyone gets to see that side of us. So it is sad we had to cancel, but I think the risk outweighed holding the event,” said Urbana Police Sergeant Jay Loschen. He said they also noticed a lower amount in donations this year, but that is not the reason they canceled.

They said an increase in cases in the area was their sole reason, because even one officer testing positive could wipe out an entire shift.

Typically officers are able to spend around $150-200 on one child. Next year they are considering adding more kids and giving them around $300.