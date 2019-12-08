Shop offers Hanukkah items

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One shop in town is celebrating the holiday season.

The Gift Shop has been around as early as the 1940s. It has a huge array of Hanukkah items, both classical and modern.

“Our selection here rivals anything you would find anywhere else. Not just in Champaign-Urbana but Central Illinois, even Southern Illinois. I always say we have the largest selection of Judaica south of Chicago,” says Jessica Kopolow who is the Gift Shop Committee Chair.

Books and games for kids, baking supplies for traditional foods, and any Judaica supplies a family would need can be found here.

They have another gift shop open next Sunday, December 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gift Shop

3104 West Windsor Road