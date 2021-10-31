Shooting victims identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the names of two men who were killed in shootings that happened in Champaign on Halloween weekend.

Jadeen T. Moore, 19, was shot in an abandoned house on Holly Hill Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Moore was taken to Carle Hospital and died in the emergency room 30 minutes after being shot.

Only hours after Moore passed away, Brandon D. Kelly, 20, was shot five times on West Bradley Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. He too died in the Carle emergency room 30 minutes after being shot.

Autopsies on Moore and Kelly will be performed on Nov. 2 and 3, respectively. Both deaths are being investigated by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.