DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department has processed the scene and are interviewing witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-242-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.