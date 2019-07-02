Shooting victim is uncooperative

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting despite the victim being uncooperative. It happened about 8 am, Tuesday.

A 27-year old man was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but gave conflicting information about where and how it happened. The victim then told police he no longer wanted to speak with them and was not interested in pursuing the incident any further. The victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250