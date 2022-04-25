DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his life. The other victims are in stable condition.

An autopsy performed on Monday indicated that Durham died from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. Decatur Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at (217) 424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.