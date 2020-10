DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The victim of a shooting in Danville on Thursday night has been identified by the Vermilion County Coroner as 19 year-old Antonio Jones. Coroner Jane McFadden said that Mr. Jones’ family has been notified.

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.