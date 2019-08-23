Shooting victim admits he shot himself in the foot.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say man shot himself in the foot and then said he was a victim of a drive by shooting.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Eureka and Romine Streets.

Officers were called to the area for a shots fired call.

When they arrived the found the 24 year old James Brown of Champaign with a gunshot wound.

He was taken the hospital.

Investigators says when they talked with Brown and witnesses the story didn’t add up. When they asked Brown again what happened he told them he shot himself in the foot accidentally while he was driving and then fired several more shots into the air in an attempt to cover it up.

Brown was issued a notice to appear in court for reckless discharge of a firearm and was left at the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.