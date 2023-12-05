DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting threat message was discovered in a Danville middle school on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by school administration and law enforcement.

The Danville School District informed families that an anonymous note was found on the wall of a girls’ bathroom at North Ridge Middle School, threatening a shooting on Dec. 13. Following standard procedures, the Danville School District and Police Department determined that the threat was not credible.

John Hart, Assistant Superintendent of the Danville School District, assured families that the district takes such threats very seriously and are staying vigilant. He asked parents and students to do the same and to report violent threats immediately.

He also encouraged parents to let their students know the importance of not promoting or getting involved in threats of violence.

“Supporting the safety and well-being of our students and staff is one of our most important shared responsibilities,” Hart said. “By working together, we can help deter these threats and the emotional impact they may cause so our schools can continue to focus on helping our students learn and grow.”