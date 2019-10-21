Shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– There were three shootings in just two days. They now have a suspect for one of them. 20-year-old Jabari Morris of Rantoul is wanted in connection to a shooting from Friday night.

However, there were two other shootings and police are still gathering information. They know the shooting that Jabari Morris is wanted for is likely not connected to the other two shootings. Police believe Morris shot a 32-year-old man twice in the leg. Crime Stoppers is paying a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to Morris’s arrest. That one happened in a parking lot off Kirby Avenue, near Mattis avenue on Friday. Later that night, shots were also fired into a home on Burr Oak Court. Then a few hours later just before 2:00 on Saturday morning another home was hit by gunfire at Bradley and Sixth Street. Police say there were no reported injuries at the last two shootings.

Police say the number of shooting incidents this year is up compared to last year. They want the community’s help to get those numbers down. Police are asking anyone with information about any shootings to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers. Also turn over any surveillance video that may have clues about these shootings.