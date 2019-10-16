Shooting suspect sought

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope the public can help them find a man suspected of a recent double shooting. Authorities say 30-year old Jerry Exum is responsible for shooting two men; a 25- and 32-year old.

Both sustained gunshot wounds about 11:45 pm, Saturday, October 5, while in the parking lot of a business in the 1900-block of West Bradley Avenue. The 32-year old sustained life-threatening injuries, but both men are expected to recover.

Exum is wanted on a $500,000 warrant for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He’s male, black, 6’5″, 220 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com