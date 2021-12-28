Shooting suspect makes court appearance

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect in a November Danville shooting pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.



Andre Parchman will now have a pre-trial hearing on February 1. Court records showed the man’s bond remained unchanged from a court appearance on December 1. Parchman’s bond is $150,000, meaning he must come up with $15,000 to get out of jail ahead of trial.

Parchman is charged with one court of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Danville police officials earlier laid out the evidence, saying the shooting happened on the night of November 24. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Robinson Street and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection. The victim got treatment at the hospital.

The victim later told police he and a friend were walking when they heard yelling and saw two people running towards them. Then, several shots were fired. Police officials believe the suspects were looking to commit a robbery.



That shooting was one of two in Danville in the Thanksgiving period from the night of Wednesday, November 24 to Sunday, December 28. Police said on that Sunday, a 24 year-old man was shot in the shoulder while sitting in a vehicle at a gas station. That victim also got treatment at the hospital.