CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man wanted for a shooting in Champaign is now back in the county. Jerry Exum turned himself in to Indianapolis Police, but has been extradited.

Exum is a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month near Parkland Court. Police said he shot two men. Both of them are expected to survive.

Exum is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.