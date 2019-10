CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody for a Friday night shooting. Police arrested Jabari Morris, 20, Monday evening. They say he shot a 32-year-old man twice in the leg on Friday, October 18. It happened on West Kirby Avenue near Mattis.

Police said it started with a verbal argument, and escalated from there. The man was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the shooting.