Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the shooting started near the corner of 5th and Washington Street in Springfield, outside of the bar Clique at 12:47 a.m. Sunday morning. Patrons at the bar reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area.

One victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. The other arrived at the emergency room later in the night.

Windows from a building across the street from Clique were also hit by gunfire Sunday morning.

Additional damage across the street from the bar. The scene was cleared by police Sunday morning.

Multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire and several surrounding businesses were damaged as well.