Shooting on Summit Ridge

“On Sept. 29, 2019, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Champaign Police were called to the 1300 block of Summit Ridge Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 23-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot while walking alongside the road. There is information that a black vehicle may have been involved in the shooting. There is currently no available suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time.

If any resident or business in the nearby area has exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.

The investigation continues and future updates may be provided as they become available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.”