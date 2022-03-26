CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An early Saturday morning shooting on Interstate 74 in Champaign sent two to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police in a Saturday afternoon press release.

Illinois State Police responded to a shooting in the Eastbound lanes of I-74 between Prospect and Neil around 2:00 a.m.

Once police arrived on scene, they found a car traveling eastbound had crashed into the center median wall after being struck by gunfire. The gunfire came from an unknown suspect vehicle heading in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle which crashed is a 31-year-old male from Champaign. He suffered injuries from the gunfire. A passenger, a 26-year-old female from Champaign, was injured in the resulting crash.

Both driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions were not available.

During the investigation, Interstate 74 eastbound was closed between Prospect and Neil for about four hours.

The investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact ISP by phone at 217-867-2050 or email at ISP.AZone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.