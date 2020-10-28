Shooting near ISU is ‘targeted attack,’ police say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (NEXSTAR) — A shooting has been reported at a student apartment complex near the Indiana State University campus.

The shooting took place before 10 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Quarters. The community is asked to avoid the south side of ISU’s campus until further notice.

Anyone with information should contact ISU Police Department at 812-237-5555 or the Terre Haute Police Department.

“We believe this was a targeted attack,” Terre Haute Police said in a Facebook post.

The victim’s status is currently unknown, according to police.

All Vigo County schools within Terre Haute City limits were on a lockout until shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday due to the shooting.

ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis issued a letter to the college community following the shooting.

“The University will not get ahead of the TH Police investigation of this matter and will not be issuing any official comment at this time,” she said in the letter.

Curtis also asked for the Sycamore community to refrain from commenting on social media saying it, “is not helpful and could interfere with the investigation.”

This is a developing story.