DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is hurt after a shooting that happened Saturday early morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Lincoln Park Drive around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old Decatur resident who was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening wounds.

The Decatur Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.