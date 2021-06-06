Shooting leaves one hurt, another in critical condition

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old Danville man is fighting for his life after being shot early Sunday morning.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says it happened before 4 a.m. near North Beard and East Williams streets.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot several times, the release says. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they learned a 23-year-old Danville woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The release says she is expected to survive.

Detectives say there was a party and a fight broke out between the male victim and another man. During the fight, the suspect starting shooting and two people were hit by the gunfire, police say.

No further information was immediately available. Danville Police continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS