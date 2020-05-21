Shooting leaves one dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police confirm one person has died after an early morning shooting. They responded to the Gramercy Park Apartments, in the 200-block of South Country Fair Drive, about 2 am, Thursday.

A 25-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene apparently from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say a group gathered at a nearby apartment and, at some point, shots were fired inside the apartment, striking the victim.

The scene is being processed and possible witnesses are being interviewed. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

