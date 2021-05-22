Shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– One person was sent to the hospital after being shot.

On Friday, police responded to the 1200 block of Hedge Road around 9:50 p.m. When they got to the scene, officers learned a 28-year-old man went to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by a stray round of gunfire while seated inside a car. An unknown group of individuals began shooting at each other in the nearby area when the stray bullet traveled through a car window, shattering the glass, and striking the victim.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.