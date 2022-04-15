CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After a few difficult years… The Sholem Aquatic Center met their staffing goal for the summer.

They announced they’ve hired 90 lifeguards – something they weren’t able to do last year until halfway through the season.

They now say visitors won’t have to miss out on swim time because of understaffing. The manager said the pandemic was difficult for the center. But she believes it’s a special place, and the word has spread.

“I wish I could tell you exactly what it was, but I really truly think that people loving Sholem almost as much as I love Sholem is what really tipped the scales for us last year,” Aquatics and Fitness Manager Brittany Fairfield said.

Opening day is May 28. She said she has plenty of new activities and events planned. For updates, you can visit their website.

Fairfield also wants to inform swimmers of an updated policy. The site reads: “all day pass holders aged 13-17 need to have a Champaign Park District household account with current photos on file to gain entry into the pool, regardless of whether or not the parent accompanying the child/children is going to stay with them.”