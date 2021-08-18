Shoe drive provides inventory for micro-entrepreneurs across the world

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you have new or gently used shoes in your closet?

One organization is collecting them to give back.

Love Inc. of Vermilion Couty is asking for shoes to provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs.

Some are from countries like Haiti.

Others are even located in the U.S.

They will sell them to support themselves and their families.

“The feeling makes me want to cry all the time,” said Terri Barnes, the transformational ministry coordinator for Love Inc. “And it’s not just our neighbors overseas, it’s even our neighbors over here in our own community to see them to be able to thrive rather than just survive every day.”

The shoe drive will be happening until September 30th.

The collection sites include Bethel Lutheran, CrossRoads, First Presbyterian, First Nazarene, Vineyard, Ridgeview, Grace, St. Pul’s, Danville Alliance, Toni Stone’s State Farm Insurance office, and Classic Homes Realty.