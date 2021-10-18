Shipping delays, and truck driver shortages could impact the holiday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Across the country, people are finding empty shelves at grocery stores or gift shops. That’s from a domino effect happening in the shipping and delivery world.

“A lot of the items we carry are imported or made by small companies. So, we haven’t seen too much delay, but we feel like there will be shipping delays coming over the next few months as the whole system gets jammed up,” Brian McKay, the owner of Artmart, said.

He said they’ve seen delays in several things over the last few months. Right now, it’s paper goods. He said they can’t get paper cups for their deli and cafe. A lot of that can be attributed to a shortage of truck drivers.

“The shortage of truck driving, it does slow up industries. It slows everything up, because at one point or another, everything in America moves on a truck,” Justin Onigkeit, a transportation training coordinator for Lakeland College, said.

McKay said that could be a concern for the holiday season.

“We have been seeing outages, like we’ll get items in and we’ll see ‘out of stocks’ on a few things, and so we’re trying to order extra on what we are getting. Just anticipating that things might not show up at all or might not show up until after Christmas,” he said.

Onigkeit said he has been watching the truck driver shortage for years, but it’s recently gotten worse.

Nation wide, the shortage is expected to reach 100,000 by 2023.

The good news is that he’s seeing a lot more students in class working to be truck drivers.

“This year we’ve noticed an uptick in our student population. Due to the pandemic and everything. A lot of students decided it was a good time to get into the trucking industry,” he said.