EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shiloh School district in Edgar County is making sure students know the benefits of agriculture.

As part of National FFA Week, the school hosted a barnyard event for students to understand the benefits of farming. There were cows, goats and chicks. All of the animals come from farms run by the students’ families.

Agriculture teacher Elise Hackett said she loves that the kids get to experience lessons of farming in and out of the classroom.

“Agriculture touches everyone,” Hackett said. “Whether you’re living in a skyrise in Chicago or you’re out feeding your sheep and horses in Hume, Il. Everyone that is involved in agriculture is feeding the world and I don’t think a lot of people understand that or know that.”

She hopes students will have an opportunity to get out on the farms for future FFA events.