Shiloh School District drops mask mandate

HUME, Ill. (WCIA) — Shiloh Community Unit School District announced to parents over the weekend that masks will be optional for students, faculty and staff starting Monday.

The email parents received said that a majority of Shiloh’s Board of Education members made the decision in light of recent court proceedings regarding mask mandates.

Last week, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Pritzker and the state, meaning schools did not have to enforce a mask, testing or vaccine mandate. Pritzker is appealing that decision.

The district emphasized that, depending on the outcome of future court proceedings, its mask-optional policy may be reversed and it does not know how long masks will remain optional.