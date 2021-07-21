Shiloh CUSD #1 waives all fees for students this year

HUME, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Retail Federation announced recently that the average family spends almost $700 in school supplies. A price not every family can afford.

“Even if the parents aren’t working or are working, it’s the children who are suffering,” Jacilyn Dye, a parent whose son goes to school at Shiloh, said.

This year Shiloh Community Unit School District #1 is helping its families.

“Especially for our small community. I know that we are probably more with low poverty with people that need the assistance more than a lot of bigger towns. And it’s nice that our community can come together, our community can come together and do this,” Dye said.

With funds from the Elementary and Secondary School emergency relief, the Shiloh school board and superintendent agreed to cover the cost of registration and all other school fees. Including books, athletics, and school supplies.

“Everyone will have the same supplies and there will be an abundance of supplies as well,” Erika Kohlmeyer, a kindergarten teacher for the district said.

This help is only for this year, but Kohlmeyer said that doesn’t mean they won’t look into doing it again.

“Shiloh is pretty progressive as far as taking care of their families. I cant guarantee it will be something in the future, but I can see it as something they’ll definitely consider,” she said.

She said this will not only help students and families, but teachers as well.

“I know year after year, my husband keeps telling me ‘you spend so much money,’ and having my own kids in the school system, I always just justified it as theirs. So, teachers will feel the impact of this as well because we do spend a lot of our own money in the classroom,” she said.

The school also offers free breakfast and lunch for students. That’s something they’ve been doing for a few years.