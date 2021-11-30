SHIELD testing can show possible Omicron variant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – World health leaders are keeping a close eye on the new COVID variant. The Omicron variant was first spotted in South Africa, and so far hasn’t been detected in the United States.

They said the SHIELD testing looks for three genes in the virus. The omicron variant has an S-gene that’s been mutated to the point most tests can’t detect it.

Becky Smith is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology. She said when they get a positive test result, they look at the genes, and if they see no S gene, it raises a red flag. Because that could mean it’s the Omicron variant.

“That’s great news that we know we will be able to find the Omicron variant. It will show up positive. We can’t see that it is Omicron. We’ll see a signal that it could be, but then we’ll have to do follow up sequencing,” Smith said.

Smith said the Alpha variant also doesn’t show the S gene. So, that’s why they do the follow up sequencing to confirm it’s Omicron.

While the Omicron variant hasn’t been found in the U.S., Smith said it’s only a matter of time. She said they don’t know if the variant will change the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Regardless, she said the things we are doing, like masking, and getting vaccinated, work to protect us.