SHIELD Illinois, Abbott Labs provide COVID tests to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois played a role in breaking the stalemate between Chicago Public Schools teachers and school administration that allowed students there to stay in-person.

SHIELD Illinois spokesperson Ben Taylor said the organization sold 200,000 antigen COVID tests to the school system, while Abbott Labs provided another 150,000. These are nasal swab tests which the groups had on hand, not the saliva tests the U of I has pioneered.

Taylor said the sale was “brokered by the Governor,” but he added, “We’re willing to help.”



Taylor said the tests were shipped Monday. He did not have a purchase price.