Shield CU expands testing program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shield CU COVID-19 program has expanded to all community members aged eight and older.

It is a free, non-invasive saliva-based testing service. Results are available within 12 hours after.

If someone tests positive, they will get access to OSF Healthcare COVID-19 solutions. They will have the option to receive care virtually or in person.

Testing will be at the State Farm Center this week. You can stop by Thursday and Friday any time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.