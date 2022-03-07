CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Champaign and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Offices are stepping up their patrols to keep the roads safe.

From March 11 to March 18, both offices will be deploying more deputies to look for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

Sheriffs Dustin Heuerman and Jack Campbell both advised people to rely on a sober driver instead of their luck to get where they are going.

“If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely,” they said.

Deputies will also step up seat belt enforcement during the campaign, especially at night when usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws will also be strictly enforced.

The Sheriffs offered a few other tips to avoid a ticket or crash:

If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely

Buckling up is the best defense in the event of a crash

Drivers should be on the lookout for pedestrians who, if impaired, may not obey street signs. Pedestrians should also be on the lookout for cars

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort both offices are undertaking is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.