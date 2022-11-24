Update 12:15 p.m.

The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg.

Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in McLean County. Warrensburg Police, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are all investigating.

Original Article

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old woman is dead following a suspected domestic violence situation in Macon County Wednesday night.

Officials with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a home in Warrensburg just before 6 p.m. Callers advised that they heard multiple gunshots inside.

When deputies arrived and entered the home, they found the woman dead and a 57-year-old man who was barely responsive; officials said it appeared he shot himself. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in police custody for murder. He is the only suspect in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.