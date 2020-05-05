Sheriff’s office welcomes K9 to their ranks

CASS COUNTY,Ill. (WCIA)– For the first time in known history, there is a K9 on the county sheriff’s team. And the sheriff said the office could not be more excited.

After months of raising funds and support from the community to bring a K9 on board…The sheriff’s office now has a top dog on the force. His name is Nitro. He is a one-year-old Beligian Malinois. He flew in for the department from Holland in October. He just finished his training on Friday and had his first day out in the county with his handler Tuesday.

The sheriff says the ongoing pandemic does not stop the crime going on around us. “I think it would be foolish to not bring him on as soon as he was certified,” said Sheriff Devron Ohrn. “There have been times, actually just last week, we had a missing person. It would have been outstanding to have a dog for but he hadn’t graduated the training.” Sheriff Ohrn said he looks forward to having Nitro more visible in the community once it is safe to do so.