SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts.

The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people that if they park their cars outdoors, they should remove all valuables from their cars and lock the doors.

Anyone who has information about these thefts or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division (217-753-6841) or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).