MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is again warning the community of scams after learning that people are impersonating Sheriff’s deputies over the phone.

It was only on Tuesday that the Sheriff’s Office warned the community of scammers targeting Macon County citizens by posing as their grandchildren. But just a day later, the Sheriff’s Office said scammers targeting the county have adopted a new but familiar method of trickery and deception.

Officials said county citizens have reported receiving calls supposedly from the Sheriff’s Office. The callers, they said, are claiming that the citizen missed a court date or jury duty and thus owe money to avoid arrest. The callers are also directing citizens to stay on the phone as they go to the bank to withdraw money.

Officials added that the callers sound very official and quote U.S. District Court citations. They can even spoof a phone number that appears to be that of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office advised that people who receive a call like this should hang up immediately. They urged people to resist callers’ intimidation tactics and theirs offer to collect the money in person.