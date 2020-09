CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new stop sign in Champaign County and the sheriff’s office wants to make sure you know about it.

It is at the train crossing on Cardinal Road, west of Duncan and on Duncan Road, south of Cardinal Road.

Stop signs have replaced yield signs. It is a way of keeping drivers safe and even more important now as the harvest season is here.

There will be more deputies in this area while drivers get used to the change.