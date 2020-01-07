Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office is warning people of a scam where a caller claims to be from their department.

Officers say they have received reports of a phone scam where the caller claims to be a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The caller says an arrest warrant is out for the victim and they need the person’s credit card information to pay a bond and prevent an arrest.

The sheriff says this is not how warrants are served or bond is paid. If you get one of these calls, hang up the phone. Do not give them any information.