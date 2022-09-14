GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said that a man they are searching for sexually assaulted a girl on an Amtrak train Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Gilman train station at 11 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault and learned a female juvenile was the victim. The offender was identified as 33-year-old Joel Smith of Michigan, whom deputes said fled the train before they arrived.

Smith was last seen running east of K and H Truck Plaza and a large search effort began. Officers, deputies and troopers from the Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, Kankakee and Bradley Police Departments and other agencies participated in the search.

Authorities were unable to locate Smith and he is still at large and considered dangerous. For that reason, the Iroquois West School District, which was placed on lockdown Wednesday, announced on Facebook that it will be implementing an emergency day on Thursday and school will not be in attendance.

People are advised to call 9-1-1 if they see Smith.