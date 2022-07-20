SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that a teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

19-year-old Malachi Collier of Springfield was arrested on Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. He’s been charged with multiple crimes, including Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID card. Bond was set at $300,000.

The charges allege that on July 12, Collier shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while she was sitting in her car at the intersection of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was walking in the area and started arguing with the people inside the victim’s car. The suspect then produced a gun and fired into the car before running away. Deposits found five shell casings at the intersection and were given a description of the suspect by the witnesses.

The victim was driven to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment and was subsequently released. No other victims were reported.

Detectives assigned to the case eventually identified Collier as a suspect. Based on their investigation, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Collier.

Collier is said to have been in possession of a stolen gun when he was arrested and he may face additional charges related to that stolen gun.