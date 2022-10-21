URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure.

Officials said that in light of recent gun violence in Urbana Township, the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Team was activated to conduct proactive patrols. During these patrols, authorities developed information about narcotics and weapons offenses at a home on Richard Drive. The information led authorities to obtain a search warrant for the home.

The warrant was served on Wednesday. Authorities found no one inside at the time, but did find the marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two handguns and an assault rifle.

Two people who were listed as living at the home are wanted in connection to the drugs and weapons. They are Brandon Koehler and Branden Wells.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division at 217-384-1213. People wanting to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 or visiting their website. Crime Stoppers will reward a tip that results in an arrest with up to $1,000.