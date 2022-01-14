Sheriff’s office seeking applications for college scholarship

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual scholarship program administered through county sheriff’s offices has a timely prompt this year: what would make it more appealing to join the law enforcement profession?

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has been running this program since 1979, with awards ranging from $500 to $1,000. Each county sheriff takes applications.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his office will be giving away $500 to one Champaign County resident who’s planning to go to college in Illinois next fall, either a new or returning student, and either in-person or online.

Hopefuls can view the application here. It asks you, among other things, for your major, expenses, and other financial assistance. There are also open-ended questions, including a short essay to answer the prompt: what would make it more appealing to join the law enforcement profession?

Applications are due to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office by March 15. If you’re chosen for a scholarship, you must have your college notify the sheriff’s office that you are indeed a full-time student by September 15. The money will be given to the school on behalf of the student to be applied to the student’s expenses. Half will come in the fall, and half will come in the spring. You can apply again if you already got an ISA scholarship.