Breaking News
Sheriff’s office responds to plane crash
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Sheriff’s office responds to plane crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane crashed Friday night in Sangamon County.

It happened in a field in the northern part of Chatham. Officials said it was a private plane being flown by a 24-year-old pilot from St. Louis to Chicago. She had a 12-year-old passenger in the plane as well. Neither the pilot nor the passenger were hurt.

The Sangamon County Sheriff said the pilot had been flying the plane through cloud coverage when she lost track of where they were in the air and their instruments had stopped working. As she tried to land the plane, the ground came up quicker than she thought. The plane ended up flipping when they did land and skidded to a stop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.