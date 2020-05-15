Sheriff’s office responds to plane crash

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane crashed Friday night in Sangamon County.

It happened in a field in the northern part of Chatham. Officials said it was a private plane being flown by a 24-year-old pilot from St. Louis to Chicago. She had a 12-year-old passenger in the plane as well. Neither the pilot nor the passenger were hurt.

The Sangamon County Sheriff said the pilot had been flying the plane through cloud coverage when she lost track of where they were in the air and their instruments had stopped working. As she tried to land the plane, the ground came up quicker than she thought. The plane ended up flipping when they did land and skidded to a stop.