Sheriff’s Office promoting school bus safety

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with school districts to remind people to be safe around school buses.

Starting Monday, deputies will travel routes with the buses themselves. They’re looking for problem areas. That includes drivers not obeying stop arms or people on their phones.

“I mean, myself and a lot of people I work with, we all have children,” said Deputy Cody Lee. “It’s something that’s very close to you. I hate the notion of waiting for something bad to happen before something has to happen.”

Lee also says they were inspired to act by previous tragedies. They hope that by being present, drivers will remember school bus safety laws.