Breaking News
Area threats to Walmart not believed to be credible

Sheriff’s Office promoting school bus safety

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with school districts to remind people to be safe around school buses.

Starting Monday, deputies will travel routes with the buses themselves. They’re looking for problem areas. That includes drivers not obeying stop arms or people on their phones.

“I mean, myself and a lot of people I work with, we all have children,” said Deputy Cody Lee. “It’s something that’s very close to you. I hate the notion of waiting for something bad to happen before something has to happen.”

Lee also says they were inspired to act by previous tragedies. They hope that by being present, drivers will remember school bus safety laws.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.