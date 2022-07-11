TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into a series of car break-ins and thefts that happened over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said that early Saturday morning, two cars were stolen in the Timberlake area and were later recovered in the Taylorville area. Both of those cars had their keys inside of them when they were stolen.

Additionally, 12 cars were broken into in the area between Wilson Acres and Roosevelt Road, with cash, credit cards, cell phones, keys, a handicap placard and two guns stolen from them. None of those cars were locked when they were broken into.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that break-ins were attempted at three homes, but were thwarted because the homes were locked.

Investigators believe three people are responsible for all of these successful and attempted thefts and break-ins. The Illinois State Police’s Crime Scene Investigation, Springfield Police Department and Taylorville Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about these crimes call them at 217-824-4961 or Christian County Crime Stoppers at 217-824-9100 or 1-800-568-8477.

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp took the opportunity to remind people to lock their cars and homes and to not leave anything of value in plain sight