Sheriff’s Office: Man killed after person v. train crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead after a person versus train crash Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they received a report around 9:45 a.m. about a person versus train crash at Cabot Corporation in Tuscola. When they got to the scene, they found the man dead. They said he was in his 30s.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Deputies said their preliminary investigation indicated the cause of death was accidental. However, the sheriff’s office, Douglas County Coroner’s Office and Watco are continuing to investigate this incident.