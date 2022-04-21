THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was hurt after a home invasion and shooting happened early Thursday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a location on Ackerman Drive in response to a report of a home invasion that just occurred.

According to deputies, a person called 911 to report three unknown suspects forced entry into a house, displayed firearms and fired multiple shots while they were inside. A 22-year-old male resident was hit by the gunfire.

The suspects left the residence on foot and were gone before the responding deputies’ arrival.

The three suspects were all described as wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, was treated and later released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or the Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is always confidential, you do not have to give your name or appear in court and you could receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.